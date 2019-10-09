Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
410-272-4500
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Stuchinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Stuchinski Sr.


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Stuchinski Sr. Notice
Ronald Stanley Stuchinski, Sr. of Aberdeen died Friday, October 4 at the University of Maryland in Baltimore. He was 76.

Born in Dunlo, PA he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Zolar) Stuchinski.

A veteran of the US Army, Mr. Stuchinski served his country during the Vietnam War and was a member of the American Legion Post 128. He was employed at Fascan.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Juanita "Sue" (Leitzer) Stuchinski; sons, Ronald Stuchinski, Jr. of Belcamp, Donald Stuchinski and wife Lorraine of Darlington and Bryan Stuchinski of Aberdeen; daughter, Kimberly Stuchinski of Aberdeen; grandchildren, Kyle, Haley, Kailyn, Gabrielle and Brayden and his siblings, Joseph Ross of Pasadena, MD and Maryanne "MeMe" Ferrin of Stevensville, MD.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 9 from 6pm-9pm at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home where a funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 10th at 10:00. Entombment will be in Harford Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or The s, PO Box 3049 Syracuse, NY 13220. Online condolences may be left at www.tarringcargo.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now