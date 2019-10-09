|
Ronald Stanley Stuchinski, Sr. of Aberdeen died Friday, October 4 at the University of Maryland in Baltimore. He was 76.
Born in Dunlo, PA he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Zolar) Stuchinski.
A veteran of the US Army, Mr. Stuchinski served his country during the Vietnam War and was a member of the American Legion Post 128. He was employed at Fascan.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Juanita "Sue" (Leitzer) Stuchinski; sons, Ronald Stuchinski, Jr. of Belcamp, Donald Stuchinski and wife Lorraine of Darlington and Bryan Stuchinski of Aberdeen; daughter, Kimberly Stuchinski of Aberdeen; grandchildren, Kyle, Haley, Kailyn, Gabrielle and Brayden and his siblings, Joseph Ross of Pasadena, MD and Maryanne "MeMe" Ferrin of Stevensville, MD.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 9 from 6pm-9pm at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home where a funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 10th at 10:00. Entombment will be in Harford Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or The s, PO Box 3049 Syracuse, NY 13220. Online condolences may be left at www.tarringcargo.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 9, 2019