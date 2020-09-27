1/
Ronald Thomas Braker
1931 - 2020
On September 14, 2020, Ronald Thomas Braker, 89, of Towson and formerly of Paris, France, husband of Bernadette Braker, beloved father of Corinne M. Braker-Dunne and her husband, Kevin, and Dominique A. Braker, grandfather of Louis Dunne. The eldest of five children, Mr. Braker is survived by brothers: Gerald, Robert and James, and sister, Nancy, as well as their spouses, children and grandchildren. Born in Evansville, IN, he was the son of the late August J. and Mary (Coomes) Braker. He joined the United States Naval Reserve then served in the United States Air Force, for ten years, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant with the 544th Recon Tech Group (SAC). Mr. Braker worked for 20 years at the GM plant on Broening Highway before moving to France in 1982, with his wife, where they owned a dry cleaning establishment. He was later employed as a bookkeeper and tutor. Mr. Braker returned to the U.S. in October of 2019 and had been residing at Manor Care, Ruxton since March of this year.

Memorial services were held in Towson and are planned for Evansville. Interment In Evansville.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 27, 2020.
September 26, 2020
Ron was a kind and good man. He will be missed.
Kevin Dunne
Family
