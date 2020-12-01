1/1
Ronald Tolley
1942 - 2020
Ronald Eugene Tolley, age 78, of Independence, Virginia, passed away November 27, 2020 in the Twin County Regional Hospital, Galax, VA.

Mr. Tolley was born September 2, 1942 in Hartford County, Maryland to the late Clarence Eugene and Mae West Tolley. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers Dean Hash and Robert Chacey, and stepfather Fred Hash.

He is survived by his wife Patricia Day Tolley of the home; daughter Deanna Lynn Tolley-Haines and Ben of Duffield, Virginia; son Glenn Eugene Tolley of Airville, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren Sabrina Tolley, Neven Haines, and Roscoe Haines.

There will be no services at this time.

A guestbook is available at www.vaughanguynn.com

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home, Galax, Virginia is serving the Tolley family.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
Memories & Condolences
November 30, 2020
Pat, we are so sorry to hear about Ron. We miss seeing you.
Clevie and Danny Wingate
Friend
November 30, 2020
There is just not enough room on here to write about what John and I felt toward Ron. He had a way to make you laugh like no one else. We considered him a dear friend and we are already missing him. Pat and family you are in our prayers and we love you all.
Joyce McKenzie
Coworker
November 30, 2020
Pat and family so sorry for your loss. I worked with Ron at District Three for a couple of years. He was a nice man. You all are in my thoughts and prayers. May God give you comfort during this most difficult time.
Pauline Horton
Coworker
