Ronald Eugene Tolley, age 78, of Independence, Virginia, passed away November 27, 2020 in the Twin County Regional Hospital, Galax, VA.
Mr. Tolley was born September 2, 1942 in Hartford County, Maryland to the late Clarence Eugene and Mae West Tolley. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers Dean Hash and Robert Chacey, and stepfather Fred Hash.
He is survived by his wife Patricia Day Tolley of the home; daughter Deanna Lynn Tolley-Haines and Ben of Duffield, Virginia; son Glenn Eugene Tolley of Airville, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren Sabrina Tolley, Neven Haines, and Roscoe Haines.
There will be no services at this time.
A guestbook is available at www.vaughanguynn.com
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home, Galax, Virginia is serving the Tolley family.