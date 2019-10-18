Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. View Cemetery
2150 Mt. View Rd.
Marriottsville, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald VanSant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald VanSant

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald VanSant Notice
Ronald A. VanSant, age 71, of Owings Mills, MD passed away suddenly on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.

Born November 1, 1947, in West Friendship, MD he was the son of Allen M. VanSant of Pikesville and the late Doris Shipley VanSant.

Ronnie had been a plumber for most of his life. He was a long time member of St. James United Methodist Church, Marriottsville and was a member of the West Friendship Volunteer Fire Department for 28 years.

Surviving in addition to his father is his daughter Lori VanSant of Sykesville.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8pm on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 1pm at Mt. View Cemetery, 2150 Mt. View Rd., Marriottsville, MD 21104.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .

Online condolences may be made at

WWW.HAIGHTFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 18 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
Download Now