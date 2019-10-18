|
Ronald A. VanSant, age 71, of Owings Mills, MD passed away suddenly on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.
Born November 1, 1947, in West Friendship, MD he was the son of Allen M. VanSant of Pikesville and the late Doris Shipley VanSant.
Ronnie had been a plumber for most of his life. He was a long time member of St. James United Methodist Church, Marriottsville and was a member of the West Friendship Volunteer Fire Department for 28 years.
Surviving in addition to his father is his daughter Lori VanSant of Sykesville.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8pm on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 1pm at Mt. View Cemetery, 2150 Mt. View Rd., Marriottsville, MD 21104.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
