On February 18, 2020 Ronald "Ron" William Folberth beloved husband of Elizabeth "Betty" Hangarter Folberth; beloved son of the late Marie Barbara (nee Costello and Gustave William Folberth; dear father of John William Folberth (Ashley), Katelyn Elizabeth Folberth, and Andrew Walter Folberth (Kelsey); devoted brother of the late John Elliott Folberth; dear grandfather of Jackson, Luke and Abigail.
Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. 6500 York Rd. (at Overbrook) on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM.. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday at 10:00 AM at St. Isaac Jogues Church 9215 Old Harford Rd. Parkville, MD 21234. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Disease Research. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 20, 2020