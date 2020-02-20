Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Isaac Jogues Church
9215 Old Harford Rd
Parkville, MD
View Map

RONALD W. "RON" FOLBERTH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RONALD W. "RON" FOLBERTH Notice
On February 18, 2020 Ronald "Ron" William Folberth beloved husband of Elizabeth "Betty" Hangarter Folberth; beloved son of the late Marie Barbara (nee Costello and Gustave William Folberth; dear father of John William Folberth (Ashley), Katelyn Elizabeth Folberth, and Andrew Walter Folberth (Kelsey); devoted brother of the late John Elliott Folberth; dear grandfather of Jackson, Luke and Abigail.

Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. 6500 York Rd. (at Overbrook) on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM.. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday at 10:00 AM at St. Isaac Jogues Church 9215 Old Harford Rd. Parkville, MD 21234. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Disease Research. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -