On March 12, 2020; Ronald W. Quackenbush; former Fire Chief of Northvale Fire Department, NJ.; devoted husband of the late Angela A. Quackenbush (nee Andretta); beloved father of Dr. Debra Canapp and her husband Dr. Sherman Canapp, DVM's of Clarksville, Md.; loving grandfather of Allyson, Caden and Isabella; dear brother of Sandra Gethings; uncle of Robin and Brenda.
A Funeral Service will be held at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Monday March 16 at 11 AM. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddlebrook N.J. on Wednesday. Friends may call on Sunday 2-4 PM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Northvale Vol. Fire Co., 204 Washington Street, Northvale, NJ 07647
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 15, 2020