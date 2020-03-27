|
Ronnie Hellie Cochran, 69, of Airville, PA, died on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Manor Care Health Services, Lancaster, PA.
Born in Havre de Grace, Maryland, he was the husband of Mary Van Buren Cochran. He was the son of the late Hellie and Nancy Johnson Cochran.
Ronnie worked as a truck driver for Maryland Paving Company and was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed watching westerns, family cookouts, and eating seafood.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Anthony Charles Cochran, York, PA; Lisa Irene Cochran, Fawn Grove, PA; Tina Louise, wife of Matthew Barrett, Essex, MD; and Kimberly Sue, wife of Donald J. Cochran, Churchville, MD; seven grandchildren; and a brother, James Leonard Cochran, Perry Point, MD; and a sister, Mary Louise Crouse, Forest Hill, MD. He was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Gunther; and two brothers, Jimmy Ray and Edmund Cochran.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 27, 2020