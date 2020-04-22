|
Ronnie "Ron" Robinette, age 73, died on April 4 at his home in Essex.
Born August 13, 1946 in Baltimore. An Army Veteran and Retiree of Bethlehem Steel.
Son of the late Victor and Hazel Robinette. Husband of Brenda Jane Robinette. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sharyn Robinette. Devoted father to Timothy Stevens and his wife Sheri, Mark Stevens and his wife Raylene, and John Robinette and his wife Tracy. Stepfather to Keith Schiesser and his wife Kelly. Dear brother to Alan Robinette and his wife Christine and preceded in death by his sister Wanda Sue Galinus.
Cherished Grandfather to his 17 grandchildren and his great grandchild, Annabelle Stevens
Ron was an avid golfer and enjoyed collecting coins. He was an enthusiastic sports fan cheering on the Orioles and Ravens with his longtime friend, Charlie Callahan. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 22, 2020