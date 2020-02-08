Home

POWERED BY

Services
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:00 AM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosa Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosa Cook


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosa Cook Notice
Rosa (Kairis) Cook died on February 6, 2020 at Ellicott City Healthcare Center, where she had been a resident for several years. Born on October 22, 1930 in Baltimore to Anthony and Rosa Leiber Davis, she was married to William Robert (Bob) Cook from 1949 until his death in 2006. She was predeceased by her sisters, Carlyn Elise Mooney and Valeska Kertcher; and grandson, Christopher Crouse, Sr. Rosa is survived by her son, Kenneth and his wife Nancy of Pasadena; daughters, Linda of Catonsville and Melody of Severn; brother, Franklin Kairis of St. Paul, MN; granddaughter, Melissa Crouse of Baltimore; and great-grandchildren, Rosalee of Baltimore and Christopher, Jr. and Amanda of Pennsylvania.

The family will receive visitors at the family owned Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave SW (at Crain Hwy) Glen Burnie on Sunday, February 9th from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, February 10th, 9 AM, in the funeral home chapel followed by Interment at MD Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Point Community Church of the Nazarene, 61 Gambrills Road, Severn, MD 21144. For more information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosa's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -