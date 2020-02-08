|
|
Rosa (Kairis) Cook died on February 6, 2020 at Ellicott City Healthcare Center, where she had been a resident for several years. Born on October 22, 1930 in Baltimore to Anthony and Rosa Leiber Davis, she was married to William Robert (Bob) Cook from 1949 until his death in 2006. She was predeceased by her sisters, Carlyn Elise Mooney and Valeska Kertcher; and grandson, Christopher Crouse, Sr. Rosa is survived by her son, Kenneth and his wife Nancy of Pasadena; daughters, Linda of Catonsville and Melody of Severn; brother, Franklin Kairis of St. Paul, MN; granddaughter, Melissa Crouse of Baltimore; and great-grandchildren, Rosalee of Baltimore and Christopher, Jr. and Amanda of Pennsylvania.
The family will receive visitors at the family owned Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave SW (at Crain Hwy) Glen Burnie on Sunday, February 9th from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, February 10th, 9 AM, in the funeral home chapel followed by Interment at MD Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Point Community Church of the Nazarene, 61 Gambrills Road, Severn, MD 21144. For more information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 8, 2020