HENNIGAN: On, July 17, 2019; Rosa Lee Hennigan.
Mrs. Hennigan was a retired School Teacher, Playwright and Community Activist.
On Tuesday, friends can visit Vaughn C. Greene Funeral Services, 8728 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD (21133) from 4:00-8:00PM.
On Wednesday, Mrs. Rosa Lee Hennigan will lie instate at Wayland Baptist Church, 3200 Garrison Blvd., Baltimore, MD (21216) where the family will receive friends from 10:30-11:00AM with services to follow. Inquiries to (410) 655-0015.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 21, 2019