Vaughn Greene Funeral Services
8728 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
410-655-0015
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vaughn Greene Funeral Services
8728 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
Lying in State
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Wayland Baptist Church
3200 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD
Rosa Hennigan


1921 - 2019
Rosa Hennigan Notice
HENNIGAN: On, July 17, 2019; Rosa Lee Hennigan.

Mrs. Hennigan was a retired School Teacher, Playwright and Community Activist.

On Tuesday, friends can visit Vaughn C. Greene Funeral Services, 8728 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD (21133) from 4:00-8:00PM.

On Wednesday, Mrs. Rosa Lee Hennigan will lie instate at Wayland Baptist Church, 3200 Garrison Blvd., Baltimore, MD (21216) where the family will receive friends from 10:30-11:00AM with services to follow. Inquiries to (410) 655-0015.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 21, 2019
