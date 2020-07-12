1/31/34-7/7/20 died in Grnsboro, NC. Raise in Bmore, retired from Airports Auth. then moved to Grnsboro. Graduated from Carver HS & P. Stevens Mod. Aca. Also attended UMD & graduated from Bmore Sch of the Bible. A woman of God and gifted artist. Predec'd by parents John. E and Eliz. Brandon, ex- F. Johnson, sisters Min. Annie R. (Brandon) Maitlin & Lillie (Brandon) Stewart. Survived by daughters Francina and Ramona, gch. David and Elizabeth, ggch. Hanna, siblings Dr. Mary (Brandon) Kimble, Marie (Brandon) Savoy, & John Brandon, Jr., BIL R. Maitlin, and a host of fam. & friends.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 12, 2020.