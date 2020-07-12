1/
Rosa (Brandon) Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1/31/34-7/7/20 died in Grnsboro, NC. Raise in Bmore, retired from Airports Auth. then moved to Grnsboro. Graduated from Carver HS & P. Stevens Mod. Aca. Also attended UMD & graduated from Bmore Sch of the Bible. A woman of God and gifted artist. Predec'd by parents John. E and Eliz. Brandon, ex- F. Johnson, sisters Min. Annie R. (Brandon) Maitlin & Lillie (Brandon) Stewart. Survived by daughters Francina and Ramona, gch. David and Elizabeth, ggch. Hanna, siblings Dr. Mary (Brandon) Kimble, Marie (Brandon) Savoy, & John Brandon, Jr., BIL R. Maitlin, and a host of fam. & friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved