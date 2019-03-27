Home

Rosa Mae McFadden

Rosa Mae McFadden Notice
On March 22, 2019, Rosa Mae McFadden beloved wife of the late Malichia McFadden. She is survived by a host of relatives and friends. Friends may visit THE FAMILY OWNED MARCH FUNERAL HOME WEST, INC., 4300 Wabash Avenue, on Friday from 8:30 AM, until 2:00 PM. Mrs. McFadden will lie in state at Mt. Zion Hill Baptist Church, 4800 Harford Road, from 5pm until 8pm on Friday, where the family will receive friends from 6pm until 8pm. The family will also receive friends on Saturday at Mt. Zion Hill Baptist Church at 10:00 AM followed by funeral services at 10:30 AM.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
