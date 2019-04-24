Rosalee F. Deal of Havre de Grace, MD passed away at home surrounded by her family on April 20, 2019. She was 92 years old. She was the beloved wife of the late Samuel A. Deal, Jr. Mrs. Deal was born in Frankfort, IL to the late Theophilus and Hannah Coleman. She was the loving mother to Harold M. Deal, Sr. (Rose Mary),the late Glenn R. Deal ( Joan Deal), James A. Deal (Lori), E. Korean May (the late Emanuel May, Jr) and Marie K. Deal Johnson. She was the adoring grandmother to Sandra Cooper, Scott Deal, Chad Deal, Kimberly Anderson, Joseph Deal, Larry Robinson, Samantha Deal Hickman, Kristen Deal, Allison Deal, Allen Durham and the late Brandy Durham, the great-grandmother of Jenifer Peterson, Rebecca Cooper, Emily Deal, Melissa Deal, Max Deal, Everett Deal, Jonathan Eldreth, Makayla Robinson, Trenton Robinson, Brittany Deal, Willy Deal, and Isaac Durham, Olivia Dagilas and Leah Dagilas, and great-great-grandmother of Camryn Cooper, Noah Bailey, Kylen Cooper, and MacKenzie Bailey . She was the sister of Ethel Deal, Theophilus Coleman, Jr., Ronald Coleman, Bernard Coleman, Richard Coleman, Frank Coleman, the late Lucille Grimes, Maynard Coleman, Fred Coleman and Dolores Enders. Mrs. Deal loved gardening, mushroom hunting, cooking and entertaining. She also enjoyed teaching Sunday school, and was the Director of the Primary Sunday School at First Christian Church in Havre de Grace. She was also in the choir. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 5 to 8 PM at the Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 South Washington Street, Havre de Grace, MD. Where a funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11 A.M. Interment will be at Harford Memorial Gardens in Aberdeen, MD.Officiating will be Pastor Ron Tabor. Pallbearers are Scott Deal, Chad Deal, Allen Durham, Camryn Cooper, Larry Robinson and Jonathan Eldreth.Messages of condolences or memories to share may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary