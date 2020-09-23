On September 20, 2020, Rosalie Anne Carroll passed away; Devoted mother of Melanie B. Carroll-Eitel and her husband Andy; Loving sister of Lucy M. Kunert; Also survived by her nephew, Christian A. Kunert, and her great-nephews, William A. and Henry D. Kunert; She was predeceased by her parents, Anthony and Katie Brocato.



Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Ave, Catonsville, MD 21228 on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 3 to 5pm and 7 to 9pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, 10:00am, St. Agnes Catholic Church, 5422 Old Frederick Road, Baltimore, MD 21229. Burial Loudon Park Cemetery.



