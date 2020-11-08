1/1
Rosalie Bass
Rosalie Bass (nee Hurst), of Reisterstown, MD, passed away on Friday, November 6th, 2020 at the age of 95. She is survived by her cherished children, Sandy Laughter Walker, Vicki Bass (Steve Garmer), and Gerald "Jerry" Bass (Jill Rosenthal); granddaughter, Jennifer (Perry) Reichlyn; and great-grandchildren, Nathan and Tyler Reichlyn. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of almost 70 years, Max Bass; and parents, Augusta and Joseph Hurst.

Rosalie was known for being a loving mother, wife and daughter, and a kind person with very strong friendships. She was a member of the Women's Civic League, loved playing cards and mahjong, and found great pleasure in music, travel, and arts and crafts. Rosalie will be remembered as someone who had the drive to be better every single day.

Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
