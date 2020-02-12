Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church
10003 Bird River RD
Middle River, MD
View Map
Rosalie Bucey
On February 10, 2020, Rosalie "Rose" Bernadzikowski Bucey passed away after a battle with cancer. She was the devoted daughter of the late Walter and Cecelia Bernadzikowski; dear sister of Walter R. Bernadzikowski and his wife Donna, of PA, Joan Shutt, of MD, and the late C. Bernice Snyder, and Francis J. Bernadzikowski. Rose is also survived by her son Christopher Bucey (Erynne), of NC, many loving nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, extended family members, and her dearest friends Diane Thompson, Jill Phipps, and Verna Dietrich.

Family and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc. 9705 Belair RD, Nottingham, MD 21236, on Friday, February 14, 2020, from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11am, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church (10003 Bird River RD, Middle River, MD 21220). Interment to follow at Holly Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make a donation in Rose's memory to MD SPCA (https://www.mdspca.org/).
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
