Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Rosalie East Antos Notice
On December 30, 2019, Rosalie East Antos beloved wife of the late Donald Whiteford Antos; devoted mother of Gail Johnson (Steven), Susan Warzyniak (Rob), and David Antos (Virginia); loving grandmother of Douglas Antos, Brian Antos, Matthew Bucklew, Natalie Johnson and Amanda Bucklew; also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Thursday, January 2nd from 5 to 8 PM where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 3rd at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Rosalie's memory may be made to the Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Center, Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 1, 2020
