Rosalie J. Downes Emrich, 97, of Catonsville, MD died May 3, 2020 at Westminster Healthcare Center of complications of the COVID-19 virus. She was predeceased by her loving husband Charles (Goody) Emrich and her brothers Willard, Carroll, Melvin, Fielder & Kenneth Downes. She is survived by her long time companion Robert J. Slaght of Catonsville and many loving nieces and nephews.

