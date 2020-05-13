Rosalie Jones Connor
passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 40 years, Eugene B. "Doc" Connor, Sr; devoted mother of Eugene B. Connor, Jr (Laura Leizear), Kevin R. Connor (Carrie); cherished grandmother of Kristen, Carolyn and Julia Connor

Private interment. Celebration of Life to be determined. Donations in her memory may be made to Notre Dame of Maryland University at https://www.ndm.edu/, click on giving.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 13, 2020.
May 12, 2020
Kevin, Ford and Family please accept our deepest sympathies. Such great memories of your mom and dad. I can still hear your mom's laugh....always made me smile. Sending love and prayers.
CHRISTOPHER WATSON
Friend
May 11, 2020
Rosebud you will truly be missed. I will cherish the wonderful memories We had and I will think of you often when I remember one of the many stories you would share with me. I will also miss you at the shop. Til we meet again RIP. Xoxo Lynn
Lynn
Friend
