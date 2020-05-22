Rosalie Kane (nee Glick) passed away on May 19, 2020. She is survived by her children Dale Kane (Charles Scott Bickell), Barry Kane (Patricia Nadolny), Jeffrey Kane (Debbie Dreier), her grandchildren Nater Kane and Jason Dreier-Kane, her great-granddaughter Maya, her niece Monique Yingling, Emily Feffer, Meera Feffer and nephew Adam Kane. She was predeceased by her loving husband Paul Kane, her sister Elsie Feffer, brother-in-law Louis Feffer, and her nephew Gerald Feffer, Roni Kane and Hidi Soren.



Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Planned Parenthood of Maryland, PO Box 62757, Baltimore, MD 21264 or Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store