Rosalie Kane
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosalie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosalie Kane (nee Glick) passed away on May 19, 2020. She is survived by her children Dale Kane (Charles Scott Bickell), Barry Kane (Patricia Nadolny), Jeffrey Kane (Debbie Dreier), her grandchildren Nater Kane and Jason Dreier-Kane, her great-granddaughter Maya, her niece Monique Yingling, Emily Feffer, Meera Feffer and nephew Adam Kane. She was predeceased by her loving husband Paul Kane, her sister Elsie Feffer, brother-in-law Louis Feffer, and her nephew Gerald Feffer, Roni Kane and Hidi Soren.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Planned Parenthood of Maryland, PO Box 62757, Baltimore, MD 21264 or Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved