Rosalie E. Keefer (nee Kralick), age 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 23, 2020. She was born on October 29, 1926 to the late Henry and Dorothy Kralick and late step mom Anna Kralick. Rosalie is the beloved wife of the late Robert L. Keefer, Sr.; devoted mother of Rose (Tom) Trego, Marie (Jim) Kramer, and Robert (the late Bev) Keefer; cherished grandmother of David (Aileen) Trego, Steven (Jen) Trego, Dan Kramer, Kate Kramer, Doug (Wes) Keefer, and Rick (Lisa) Keefer; dear great grandmother of Hunter Trego, Lincoln Trego, Owen Kramer, Ryder Singer, Brooke Ann Keefer, Destiny Keefer, Gabby Keefer and George Keefer; loving sister of Marian Payer, Anna (Marvin) Hack, and Henrietta Kralick; sister in law of Margaret Felger. Rosalie is also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. A viewing will be held at Ambrose Funeral Home of Lansdowne, 2719 Hammonds Ferry Rd., Halethorpe, MD 21227 on Thursday from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at St. Clement Church, 2700 Washington Ave, Halethorpe, MD 21227 at 10am. Please keep in mind a face covering is required to enter the funeral home and church. Interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Rosalie's memory to St. Clement Church.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 24, 2020.
