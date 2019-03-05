Home

Rosalie Matranga Notice
On March 3, 2019 ROSALIE MATRANGA, beloved wife of the late Angelo C. Matranga, devoted mother of Ronald C. Matranga and wife Brenda, Anthony S. Matranga and wife Cynthia, John Matranga and the late Maria Santagata, also survived by her grandchildren Thomas Casper, Robert Matranga, Cynthia McKee and her great-grandchildren. Family and friends may call at The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home P.A., 8521 Loch Raven Blvd. (beltway exit 29B) on Sunday, March 10th from 11a.m. to 2p.m. and 4 to 8p.m. All are invited to attend a Funeral Mass in The Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary on Monday, March 11th at 11a.m. Interment Private. Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 5 to Mar. 10, 2019
