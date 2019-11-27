|
|
On November 17, 2019 Rosalie Marie Shane passed away, she was the beloved wife of 68 years to William Shane, Sr.; devoted mother of William Shane, Jr. and his significant other Jill Stewart of Townsend, DE, and Make Shane and his wife Teresa Shane of Abingdon, MD; loving grandmother of Chad Shane of Abingdon; dear sister of Cecelia Singley, Frederick, Harry E., Franklin, George, Albert, and William Kraemer, Elizabeth Daley, Lorraine Wrzosek, Martha Jean White, Peggylee Bogdan and the late Louise Shultz; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at the MDTA FOP Lodge 34 730 Wampler Rd. Middle River, MD 21220 on Sunday December 1 at 2 PM. followed by a luncheon. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Human Society of Harford County, Inc. in loving memory of Rosalie Shane at www.harfordshelter.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 27, 2019