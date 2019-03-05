81, a dedicated educator and hiker extraordinaire, received her angel wings to Heaven on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in St. Petersburg, FL, following a long illness with cancer.Rosie was born in Chattanooga, TN on April 5, 1937 to her parents, Oliver and Roxie Suit, and grew up in Miami. After graduating from Lynchburg College in Virginia, she returned to Miami to teach high school English. With her love of learning and travel, she soon joined the Peace Corps, teaching English in Turkey.Upon returning to the U.S., she received her master's degree from the University of Indiana and then taught in Wisconsin for several years. She next moved to Baltimore, MD where she served as a middle school teacher for 30 more years. There, she found a new extracurricular passion: hiking and enjoying the beauty of the Appalachian Trail. She hiked many parts of the Trail over the years, helping to guide other hikers and actively assisting in conservation efforts to protect the Trail's beauty. On visits with her sisters in Florida around Thanksgiving time, she even hiked all the way around Lake Okeechobee seven times.With her love of nature and her kind disposition, Rosie made friends wherever she went and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her two sisters, Ellen Bullers (Joe) of St. Petersburg, and Lee Boyd of Palm Coast; three nephews and seven great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and one nephew.Celebration of Life services will be held at the Point Brittany condominium clubhouse in St. Petersburg on Saturday, March 9 at 2 pm. Rosie had lived at Point Brittany for the past four years with her sister, Ellen. Memorial contributions may be made in Rosie's name to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy Fund, P.O. Box 807, Harper's Ferry, WV 25425. Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary