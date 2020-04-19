Home

Rosalind Friedland (nee Greenberg), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on April 17, 2020. She is survived by her beloved daughters, Debra Friedland, and Carol (Bill) Heintzelman; and beloved granddaughter, Mollie Heintzelman. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Eugene Friedland; beloved brothers, Harold (Rose) Greenberg, Bernard (Elaine) Greenberg, and Erwin (De) Greenberg; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Frank (Yanna and Irene) Friedland, and Shirley (Aaron) Rudo; and beloved parents, E. Leon and Mollie Greenberg.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Ner Israel Rabbinical College, 400 Mt. Wilson Lane, Baltimore, MD 21208 or Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020
