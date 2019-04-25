Services Vaughn Greene Funeral Services 5151 Baltimore National Pike Baltimore , MD 21229 410-233-2400 Resources More Obituaries for Rosalind Plummer-Reid Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rosalind Plummer-Reid

Notice Condolences Flowers PLUMMER-REID On, April 22, 2019; Rosalind Annetta Plummer-Reid, beloved wife of Vernon A. Reid.On Friday, friends can visit Vaughn C. Greene Funeral Services, 5151 Baltimore National Pike, Baltimore, MD (21229) from 4:00-8:00PM.On Saturday, Mrs. Plummer-Reid will lie instate at New Psalmist Baptist Church, 6020 Marian Drive, Baltimore, MD (21215) where the family will receive friends from 9:30-10:00AM with services to follow. Inquiries to (410) 655-0015.On December 12, 1956, Rosalind Annetta Plummer was born to the late Elna Senoria (Wilson) Plummer and the late Thomas Mansfield Plummer in Warrenton, North Carolina. Their first daughter was showered with much love and comfort.Rosalind's early education began in the Public School System of Warrenton, North Carolina. She later moved with her mother and siblings to Baltimore, attending School 142 and William H. Lemmel Junior High. Her most fun-filled academic years were at Northwestern High School, where she graduated in 1975, and continued to serve as an organizer of reunions and social events for her class. Following graduation, enrolled at the University of Maryland- Baltimore County.Drawn to one of her passions, Roz left college for the glamour of, the family business, retail. She began to date her future husband, Vernon A. Reid, Jr., while managing The Limited at Harbor Place. In 1990, they eloped to Barbados and were united in marriage at the Sandy Lane.Over the course of the next five years, Rosalind embraced a new passion: enjoying her role as a stay-at-home mom for Matthew and Mark. However, over time, she yearned to help more than just her own kids. This desire led her to enroll at The College of Notre Dame in Baltimore where she received a B.A. in Education in 1998. Following graduation, she taught at Hillcrest Elementary, St. William of York, and then spent a wonderful 17 years at The Jemicy School. As her own children matured, became more independent, and departed home for college and work, Roz elevated her involvement in various activities with Jemicy students, parents, and colleagues. She, along with Matthew, himself a graduate of Jemicy, created a fund to provide emergency funds to Jemicy students undergoing financial distress.Rosalind "Vacation" Plummer loved to travel. In addition to her frequent trips to Bethany Beach with her husband, sons, sisters, and friends, she took annual trips to New York City, New Orleans, Charlotte, Charleston, Martha's Vineyard, and Montego Bay. Once, she took a single ticket and walked from her hotel in Melbourne to see Serena Williams play at the Australian Open. Roz liked restaurants, parties, and entertaining, however, she was equally comfortable behind a book by one of her favorite authors. Good thing one did not have to worry about a wine bill.She loved the men in her life, even if sometimes they appeared to take a backseat to Prince, Bob Marley, Marvin Gaye, Luther Vandross, Denzel Washington, and President Obama.Over time, Rosalind's interest and involvement in the religious and spiritual grew. She read devotionals each morning and grew in her personal connection to our Lord. Rosalind joined New Psalmist Church and taking careful notes at the early Sunday service. She and Lady Thomas joined in taking particular interest in the newly formulated Connections Center, which will serve to connect New Psalmist to its children, young families, and the greater community.Rosalind leaves behind her husband Vernon, sons Matthew and Mark, grandson Hunter, brothers Thomas, Charles, Craig, Michael, and Randy, and sisters Gwendolyn, Shaunielle, Sharon, and Erica. Her surviving generational leaders are her aunt Barbara Allen, uncles Duke Plummer and Hazard Wilson, and mother-in-law Ardelia Reid Lokeman. She was preceded in death by her brothers Vernon and Rodney. She had three godsons: Shaw, Christopher, and Ethan, and two adopted goddaughters Ashley and Kathleen. In addition to her long-time girlfriends: Kay, Carolyn and Lynetric, she leaves behind a multitude of other relatives, friends, current and former students, and colleagues that she loved and was loved by.Thank you. The FamilyRoz could easily be described as the heart of Jemicy. Although most people were aware of her effective teaching skills and her obvious attachment to the school, its students, and her colleagues, it was the myriad of things Roz facilitated behind the scenes, which no one ever knew about, that made her such a remarkable person. she was truly Jemicy's silent angel. Her caring and enormous generosity enabled countless students to participate fully in all Jemicy had to offer, and she was equally compassionate toward fellow teachers who needed any type of helping hand. No one ever asked...Roz just heard there was a need and gave with her full heart and soul.We will miss our dear Roz. She always wore a smile, not to mention the perfect outfit. She was always "all in" - the best Halloween costume and the most perfect Fall Unit theme attire. She was the first to volunteer, no matter what,where, or when. There isn't a student or teacher you could ask that would not immediately be able to tell you a Roz story and share a list of ways she touched their lives. Roz was just simply a rare, special, and selfless human being. Her passing is an immeasurable toss for the Jemicy family and all who knew her.Rosa Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices