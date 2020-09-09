1/1
Rosaline Marie Limpert
Rosaline Marie Limpert, 97, of Catonsville, MD passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at the home of her son and daughter in law, William and Lynn Limpert in Smithsburg, MD. She was predeceased by her parents Salvatore and Marie Vizzini, her husband Frederick H. Limpert, Jr., her daughter Frances Sweet, her son James Limpert, and her grandson Gary Sweet. She is survived by her sons William, John, and Joseph, 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was a Meals on Wheels volunteer for 30 years late in her life. She was an excellent swimmer, hiker, and enjoyed all sports. She was a loving person who saw goodness in everything and strived to make this a better world through multiple acts of kindness.

A funeral service will be held at a later date due to current health concerns. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland.

Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
J.L. Davis Funeral Home
12525 Bradbury Avenue
Smithsburg, MD 21783
(301) 791-1230
