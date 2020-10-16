Rosalyn S. Steinhorn (nee Willen), 68, of Owings Mills, MD passed away on Thursday, October 15th, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Steve Steinhorn; children, Erica (Jason) Cohen and Sean Steinhorn (fiancee Matt Seipp); sister, Bonnie (Harry) Pogach; sister-in-law, Phyllis Woolford (fiancee Rick Sieminski) and Myra (Alan) Nathan; grandchildren, Marc and Amber Cohen. She was predeceased by her parents, Martin and Miriam Willen.



Rosalyn Steinhorn was a truly amazing person, who always put others first and enjoyed life to the fullest. She had a tremendous love, bond, and friendship with her children, grandchildren, sister, family, and friends. She enjoyed shopping, going out to eat, family dinners, karaoke, spending time with her friends and family in Florida, spending time with her grand-dog, "Dexter", watching old movies and musicals on television, doing puzzles and games with Amber and Marc, and reminiscing about her tremendous love for her parents, Martin and Miriam Willen. She was married to her husband, Steve, for 46 years, and every moment with her was a blessing of love, kindness, and support.



She battled with appendiceal cancer for two years. Despite her battles, her positive attitude and love for life never changed. Despite of her own health issues, she always put others first, had a smile on her face and a positive attitude. She was strong and determined to make everyday count. We will greatly miss her. She will live in our hearts forever.



Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Appendix Cancer Research Foundation, 2021 L. Street NW, Suite 101--244, Washington, DC 20036.



