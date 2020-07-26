Rosario (Bob) Likes Vinci, 91, died on July 20, 2020 at his apartment at Sunrise Senior Living in Pikesville, MD. The son of the late Salvatore Vinci and Mary Sciacca Vinci, Bob was born in Baltimore on February 19, 1929 and raised at 332 Gwynn Avenue in Southwest Baltimore. He attended St. Bernardine's School, Gwynn Falls Junior High School and was a 1946 graduate of Baltimore City College. Bob obtained an accounting degree from the University of Baltimore. He was a CPA and long-time Federal employee retiring from the Coast Guard Yard in Curtis Bay. He was a veteran of the MD National Guard. Bob was a long-time resident of Ferndale where he lived with his beloved cats prior to his residence at Sunrise. Mr. Vinci was predeceased by his brother Joseph Vinci, by his sister Concetta Vinci Miles and brother-in-law Raymond Miles, Jr. He was also pre-deceased by his niece Concetta Miles Foxwell Busick and great-niece Madelyn Rae Gresh. He is survived by his sister-in- law Lois Signorino Vinci, and by nephews Robert Miles, John Vinci, Raymond Miles and spouse Jane, and Charles Miles and spouse Pam, and by nieces Carolyn Miles and Tina Vinci Fenn and spouse Mike and by many grand nieces and nephews. Rosario donated his body to the MD Anatomy Board. Funeral services will be arranged at a later date. The family requests that donations be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research, to the MD SPCA or to any other pet rescue and shelter organization of the donor's choice.



