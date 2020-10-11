Rose Antoinette Wright (née Capizzi), the beloved wife of the late Melvin L. Wright, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Rose always thought of her family but never her disability. She lived life on her own terms. Her strong will allowed her to have a fruitful life without complaints. Multiple Sclerosis never controlled her; rather gave her more strength to live life to the fullest as a loving mother and wife. Rose and Melvin were married 53 years, and raised their four children in the Parkville/Carney, Maryland. They were loyal and loving to their family, friends and church. Devoted to her family, she is survived by her sons Carl A.J. (Wendy) Wright, Anthony J. (Dawn) Wright, and daughters Mary Anne Wright and Donna Marie (Edward) Lipin. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Josephine Greeley(Carl), Carmela Kahler, best friend Dorothy Trimble and many other family & friends. Rose was predeceased by her brother, Anthony Capizzi. A mass in celebration of her life will be held 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday October 27, 2020 at The Church of Nativity, 20 East Ridgely Road, Timonium, Maryland 21093. If you are able to attend the Mass in person please use link below to reserve your seat https://www.eventbrite.com/o/church-of-the-nativity-31178064345
Mass will also be available to watch on Zoom https://zoom.us/j/4509890134
Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to Gilchrist Hospice or the M.S. Foundation.