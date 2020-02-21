|
Rose Blevins, 91, of Forest Hill, MD, died on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Lorien Nursing and Healthcare in Taneytown. Born October 28, 1928 in Waltham, MA, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Anna Maria (Mucci) Palumbo. She was the devoted wife of the late Arthur Blevins, to whom she was married for 60 years. Rose was a devoted mother, very proud of raising her five children. She enjoyed watching game show TV, playing bingo, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved traveling with her husband Arthur to his Navy reunions and on vacations to Branson, MO. She is survived by children, James Blevins and wife Debbie of Littlestown, PA, Brian Blevins and wife Georgia of Newburg, PA, Ann Marie Bundy and husband Craig of Delta, PA, Bobby Blevins of Ellicott City, MD, and Patti Blevins of Nashville, TN; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by siblings, Marianna Palumbo, Marie Matteson, and Sunda Palumbo.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Margaret Mission, 1716 E. Churchville Rd., Bel Air, MD 21015. Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Taneytown. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 21, 2020