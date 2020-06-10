Rose Blevins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose Blevins, 91, of Forest Hill, MD, died on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Lorien Nursing and Healthcare in Taneytown. Born October 28, 1928 in Waltham, MA, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Anna Maria (Mucci) Palumbo. She was the devoted wife of the late Arthur Blevins, to whom she was married for 60 years.

Rose was a devoted mother, very proud of raising her five children. She is survived by children, James Blevins and wife Debbie of Littlestown, PA, Brian Blevins and wife Georgia of Newburg, PA, Ann Marie Bundy and husband Craig of Delta, PA, Bobby Blevins of Ellicott City, MD, and Patti Blevins of Nashville, TN; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by siblings, Marianna Palumbo, Marie Matteson, and Sunda Palumbo.

Family and friends will honor and & celebrate Rose's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home – 3 Newport Dr. (Rts. 23-24-Forest Hill) with a Receiving of Friends on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 1-2PM where a Memorial Service will begin at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Margaret Mission, 1716 E. Churchville Rd., Bel Air, MD 21015. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved