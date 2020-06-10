Rose Blevins, 91, of Forest Hill, MD, died on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Lorien Nursing and Healthcare in Taneytown. Born October 28, 1928 in Waltham, MA, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Anna Maria (Mucci) Palumbo. She was the devoted wife of the late Arthur Blevins, to whom she was married for 60 years.
Rose was a devoted mother, very proud of raising her five children. She is survived by children, James Blevins and wife Debbie of Littlestown, PA, Brian Blevins and wife Georgia of Newburg, PA, Ann Marie Bundy and husband Craig of Delta, PA, Bobby Blevins of Ellicott City, MD, and Patti Blevins of Nashville, TN; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by siblings, Marianna Palumbo, Marie Matteson, and Sunda Palumbo.
Family and friends will honor and & celebrate Rose's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home – 3 Newport Dr. (Rts. 23-24-Forest Hill) with a Receiving of Friends on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 1-2PM where a Memorial Service will begin at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Margaret Mission, 1716 E. Churchville Rd., Bel Air, MD 21015. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Rose was a devoted mother, very proud of raising her five children. She is survived by children, James Blevins and wife Debbie of Littlestown, PA, Brian Blevins and wife Georgia of Newburg, PA, Ann Marie Bundy and husband Craig of Delta, PA, Bobby Blevins of Ellicott City, MD, and Patti Blevins of Nashville, TN; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by siblings, Marianna Palumbo, Marie Matteson, and Sunda Palumbo.
Family and friends will honor and & celebrate Rose's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home – 3 Newport Dr. (Rts. 23-24-Forest Hill) with a Receiving of Friends on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 1-2PM where a Memorial Service will begin at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Margaret Mission, 1716 E. Churchville Rd., Bel Air, MD 21015. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 10, 2020.