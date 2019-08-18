|
Rose Ann Campbell, a loving wife, mother and grandmother who delighted in her family and never passed up a chance to dance, died Monday, Aug. 12, in Cockeysville after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease at age 85.
Mrs. Campbell, a native of coal-mining Shenandoah, Pennsylvania, lived for many years in Hampstead, worked as an X-Ray technician and was a lifelong woman of faith and a member of the Red Hat Society. She loved doing puzzles and playing games like Uno and Rummikub, going on cruises, and doting on her grandchildren, whom she taught to call her "Babci," the Polish word for grandmother.
Mrs. Campbell enjoyed listening to Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan and other Big Band music. She never met a dance floor she didn't like - whether it was at a relative's wedding, on a cruise ship, or impromptu, in her kitchen.
Mrs. Campbell and the love of her life, Gene M. Campbell, her husband of 43 years, attended countless Baltimore Orioles games and piano-serenaded dinners at Phillips' Seafood, two of their favorite activities. Mr. Campbell predeceased her in 1999. Her brother, Daniel Shelitsky, died earlier this year.
Mrs. Campbell is survived by a daughter, Lynne Campbell Young, of Sparks; two sons, David Campbell, of Hunt Valley, and Gary Campbell, of Catonsville; a niece, Angela, and six grandchildren, Meredith, Riley, Colin, Sean, Grace and Moire.
Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the of Central Maryland or to Gilchrist Hospice Care.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 18, 2019