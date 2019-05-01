|
On April 25, 2019 Rose M. Como (nee Tosches) beloved wife of the late Alfred E. Como, Sr.; loving mother of Alfred E. Como, Jr., Michael D. Como, Sr., Robert M. Como and his wife Anna, Gina Como Rhoades and her husband Mark; cherished grandmother of Michael, Lisa and her husband Joe, Amanda, Kimie, Ian, Lila, and Rosabella; loving great-grandmother of Kayla; dear sister of Edith Bayle, Carolyn Heimbach, and the late Concetta Claridge, Johnny Tosches, and Eugene Tosches; also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.A visitation will be held on Friday, May 3 from 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. in the funeral home of Charles S. Zannino Funeral Service, P.A. 263 S Conkling Street Baltimore, MD 21224 (at Gough Street). A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, May 4 at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Pompei Church 3600 Claremont Street, Baltimore, MD 21224. Interment Oak Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 1, 2019