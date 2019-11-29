Home

McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
Service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
8:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
Rose Pujia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose D'Anna Pujia

Rose D'Anna Pujia Notice
Rose D'Anna Pujia, age 99, of Joppa, Maryland passed away on November 25, 2019 at her home. Born in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of Gasper and Pia (Sisto) D'Anna and wife of the late George Giglio Pujia. Rose enjoyed playing Bingo with the Joppa Golden Age Club and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Rose is survived by daughter, Patricia D. Fillers and her husband, David; son, Joseph G. Pujia; 7 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by daughter, Rosanne G. Sweiger; brother, Joseph D'Anna; and sisters, Anne Sgroia and Josephine Chiarello.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 pm with a service to follow at 8 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 29, 2019
