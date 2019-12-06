|
Rose Ellen "Tootsie" Hooker, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on December 1, 2019. She was 89.
Mrs. Hooker was born in Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania, to Philip G. Angelini and Emma L. Casaldi Angelini. She was the devoted wife of 67 years to Edward Joshua Hooker, loving mother of Edward Joseph Hooker and his wife Patty, Patricia A. Hooker, and James M. Hooker and his wife Dawn. She was the grandmother of Heather Packard and her husband Chad, Philip Hooker and his wife Kate, Ryan Thomas and his wife Kristen, Jennifer Thomas and her fiance Cory Shifflett, and Jason Thomas and his wife Marian, and great-grandmother of Evelyn Hooker, Clara Rose Hooker, Annalise Hooker, Caraline Thomas, Jack Thomas, Kane Ferguson and Olivia Shifflett. Mrs. Hooker was the sister of Richard V. Angelini and his wife Carolyn, and the late Joseph J. Angelini, Robert L. Angelini, and Philip G. Angelini, Jr. She was also survived by sisters-in-law Shirley Angelini and Jo Ann Angelini and was predeceased by sister-in-law Kay Angelini.
Mrs. Hooker attended Havre de Grace High School. She worked at the 5 & 10 and Bata Shoe Company where she met her husband. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. She volunteered for the church and for the Knights of Columbus for many years. When her children were younger, she always attended their field trips and was Den Mother while her sons were Boy Scouts. She loved decorating her house and keeping it in immaculate condition.
A viewing will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM. Father William J. O'Brien will officiate. Interment will be held at Harford Memorial Gardens.
Contributions may be made in her memory to St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 615 Congress Avenue, Havre de Grace, MD, or , P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA 23058.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 6, 2019