Mason, Rose K. On Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bill Mason; devoted mother to William N. Jr., James E., and John D. Mason and 3 daughters-in-law; and loving grandmother to 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Family and friends may visit on Sunday, June 7 from 1-4 p.m. at Kurtz's Beach, 2070 Kurtz Ave., Pasadena, MD 21122. Funeral services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Solley United Methodist Church, 7600 Solley Road, Glen Burnie, MD 21060 or the Hancock's Resolution Foundation, 8328 Schmidt's Lane, Pasadena, MD 21122. For online condolences, visit stallingsfh.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 6, 2020.