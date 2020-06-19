Rose K. Strauss
On June 18, 2020, Rose K. Strauss (nee Kohn) passed away at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late M. Richard Strauss, Rose is survived by her children, Dr. Leon Strauss, Hannah (Dr. Martin) Magram, and Sarah (Edward) Himmelfarb, and her sister Esther Wolberger, her grandchildren David (Yalda) Magram, Clara Magram, Henry (Yan) Magram, Benjamin (Aisatta) Himmelfarb, Charlotte Himmelfarb, and Daniel Himmelfarb, and her great-grandson Sean Magram. She is predeceased by her siblings Faye Tenzer, Moshe Kohn, Miriam Yorkmark, David Kohn, Pnina Peli, and Malka Jagendorf.

Funeral services are private. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Committee For Shaare Zedek Medical Center, 55 W. 39th Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018. Please do not send food or flowers.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
