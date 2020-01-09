|
On January 7, 2020, Rose L. Hammann; beloved wife of the late Henry Hammann; devoted mother of David Hammann, Kenneth Hammann and wife Karen and Brian Hammann; loving grandmother of Stephanie, Drew and Joseph Hammann; dear sister of Joyce Bauer and her late husband Charles, Gilbert LaDana and wife Laura, Doris O'Meara and husband Kevin.
Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Friday, 3-5 & 7-9. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Church (Overlea). Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 9, 2020