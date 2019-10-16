|
|
On October 14, 2019, Sr. Rose Ellen Lafferty, SND de N, passed away. She is survived by many nieces and nephews, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, and friends.
Sr. Lafferty will lie in state at Villa Julie Chapel, 1531 Greenspring Valley Road, Stevenson, MD on Thursday from 9 to 10:45 am, where a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 am. Interment Ilchester Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, Development Office, P.O. Box 157, Stevenson, MD 21153.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 16, 2019