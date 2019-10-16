Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lying in State
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Villa Julie Chapel
1531 Greenspring Valley Road
Stevenson, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Villa Julie Chapel
1531 Greenspring Valley Road
Stevenson, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Lafferty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sr. Rose Lafferty SND de N

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sr. Rose Lafferty SND de N Notice
On October 14, 2019, Sr. Rose Ellen Lafferty, SND de N, passed away. She is survived by many nieces and nephews, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, and friends.

Sr. Lafferty will lie in state at Villa Julie Chapel, 1531 Greenspring Valley Road, Stevenson, MD on Thursday from 9 to 10:45 am, where a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 am. Interment Ilchester Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, Development Office, P.O. Box 157, Stevenson, MD 21153.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.