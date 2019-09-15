Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
3175 Paulskirk Dr.
Ellicott City,, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose MANCUSO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose M. MANCUSO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose M. MANCUSO Notice
On September 12, 2019, Rose M. Mancuso of Ellicott City, beloved wife of the late Joseph R. Mancuso, devoted mother of Terry M. (Carroll W.) Wisniewski , Maria M. (Michael) Caschetta, Joseph A. Mancuso, and the late Nicky Mancuso, dear grandmother of Anthony (Christine), David (Jaime), Christina (Mark), Michael, Tamara, and Samantha, loving great grandmother of Cassie, Max, Hailey, Alex, Emily, Theresa and Anthony; dear sister-in-law of Anna Rinaldi, Rita Rinaldi, Theresa Mancuso, and the late Leo Mancuso; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings Salvatore, Frank, Mary, Elda, Oswald, Elio, Carl, Guido, and Robert.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Church of the Resurrection, 3175 Paulskirk Dr., Ellicott City, MD 21042. The family

will receive friends at the church Thursday from 10 am until the time of the Mass. Interment in St. Louis Catholic Church Cemetery, Clarksville.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
Download Now