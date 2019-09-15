|
|
On September 12, 2019, Rose M. Mancuso of Ellicott City, beloved wife of the late Joseph R. Mancuso, devoted mother of Terry M. (Carroll W.) Wisniewski , Maria M. (Michael) Caschetta, Joseph A. Mancuso, and the late Nicky Mancuso, dear grandmother of Anthony (Christine), David (Jaime), Christina (Mark), Michael, Tamara, and Samantha, loving great grandmother of Cassie, Max, Hailey, Alex, Emily, Theresa and Anthony; dear sister-in-law of Anna Rinaldi, Rita Rinaldi, Theresa Mancuso, and the late Leo Mancuso; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings Salvatore, Frank, Mary, Elda, Oswald, Elio, Carl, Guido, and Robert.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Church of the Resurrection, 3175 Paulskirk Dr., Ellicott City, MD 21042. The family
will receive friends at the church Thursday from 10 am until the time of the Mass. Interment in St. Louis Catholic Church Cemetery, Clarksville.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 15, 2019