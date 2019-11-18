Home

Gonce Funeral Service Pa
4001 Ritchie Highway
Brooklyn, MD 21225
410-789-1800
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Gonce Funeral Service Pa
4001 Ritchie Highway
Brooklyn, MD 21225
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gonce Funeral Service Pa
4001 Ritchie Highway
Brooklyn, MD 21225
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Athanasius Church
Rose M. Mrozek Notice
On November 13, 2019 Rose M. Mrozek (nee Kolodziejski). Beloved wife of the late Joseph W. Mrozek. Dear mother of Kathleen Kessler, Joseph F. Mrozek (Peggy), Linda Shewbridge (David), Cynthia Mardis (Sonny) and Christine McEleney (Charles). Blessed with 13 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Visitation at Gonce Funeral Service P. A. 4001 Ritchie Hwy. on Tuesday 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Athanasius Church on Wednesday at 12:00 Noon. Interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. visit goncefuneralservice.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 18, 2019
