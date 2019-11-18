|
|
On November 13, 2019 Rose M. Mrozek (nee Kolodziejski). Beloved wife of the late Joseph W. Mrozek. Dear mother of Kathleen Kessler, Joseph F. Mrozek (Peggy), Linda Shewbridge (David), Cynthia Mardis (Sonny) and Christine McEleney (Charles). Blessed with 13 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Visitation at Gonce Funeral Service P. A. 4001 Ritchie Hwy. on Tuesday 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Athanasius Church on Wednesday at 12:00 Noon. Interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. visit goncefuneralservice.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 18, 2019