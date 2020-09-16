1/
Rose M. Sturdevant
On September 11, 2020, Rose M. Sturdevant passed away. Beloved wife of the late Calvin E. Sturdevant (D.2006); Loving sister-in-law of Grace Kirk and the late Mary E. Sturdevant; Rose was also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Ave, Catonsville, MD 21228 on Friday, September 18, 2020, 11:30am to 1:00pm, where funeral services will immediately follow. Burial Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Federation of the Blind, www.nfb.org

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
11:30 - 01:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
SEP
18
Funeral service
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
4107448600
