On Sunday, July 12, 2020, ROSE MARGARET SEWARD (nee Constable) passed away. She was married to the late Harry Kurtz Seward for 57 years until his death in 2002. Rose was born on September 20, 1923 in Dedham, Essex, England and became a citizen of the United States for the reminder of her life. Rose was an active member of the Overlea United Methodist Church. Sister of the late Sid Constable and Mary Gymer. Memorial Service for Rose will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A. www.KFHPA.com