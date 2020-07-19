1/
ROSE MARGARET SEWARD
1923 - 2020
On Sunday, July 12, 2020, ROSE MARGARET SEWARD (nee Constable) passed away. She was married to the late Harry Kurtz Seward for 57 years until his death in 2002. Rose was born on September 20, 1923 in Dedham, Essex, England and became a citizen of the United States for the reminder of her life. Rose was an active member of the Overlea United Methodist Church. Sister of the late Sid Constable and Mary Gymer. Memorial Service for Rose will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A. www.KFHPA.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-633-0000
