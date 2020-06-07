Rose Marie BUTKUS
On Wednesday, June 3, 2020 Rose Marie (nee Smith) Butkus, age 91, of Baltimore, MD. Beloved wife of the late Walter J. Butkus; devoted mother of Cynthia M. Hall and the late W. Jeffrey Butkus. Also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughter-in-law, Gina Butkus and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Thursday, June 11 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Ursula Catholic Church, 8801 Harford Rd., Parkville, MD 21234 on Friday, June 12 beginning at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please remember Rose with memorial contributions to the Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Rd., Baltimore, MD 21211 or to the Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Rd., Reisterstown, MD 21136. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
JUN
11
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
JUN
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Ursula Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
