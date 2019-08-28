Home

McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
Memorial Mass
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Catholic Church
Bel Air, MD
Rose Marie Countryman, age 84, of Bel Air, MD passed away peacefully on August 20, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Raffaele Anthony Cosmo Tobias and Victoria (Glielmi) Loielo and wife of the late Edward Basil Countryman. She was an active member and volunteer of St. Margaret Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards and doing puzzles. Rose was a wonderful cook, artist, and was fond of her cat, Bandit.

Rose is survived by 2 sons, 8 daughters, 35 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 3 sisters, 2 brothers, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by 5 sisters.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 pm. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10 am at St. Margaret Catholic Church, Bel Air, MD. Inurnment will take place at Parkwood Cemetery.

Those who desire may send contributions to: , 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 28, 2019
