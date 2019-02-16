|
On February 15, 2019; Rose M. Hales (Nee Weber); beloved wife of the late Joseph Gratt Hales, Jr.; devoted mother of Rose Belcastro, Dolores Leckert, Sharon Hash, Edward Moore, Arthur Moore, Patricia James, Valerie Schaub and their spouses; loving grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother; dear sister of the late Helen Merryweather; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Rose's life at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services-Parkville, 8800 Harford Rd. on Sunday from 3-5 pm & 7-9 pm where funeral services will be celebrated on Monday at 11:00 am. Interment; Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
