Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Resources
Rose Marie Kaskie Notice
On January 31, 2020, Rose Marie Kaskie (nee Musotto) beloved wife of the late Jerome Joseph Kaskie; devoted mother of Denise Jeanne Gauger (Daniel), John Francis Kaskie (Katherine) and Carol Ann Beres (Jeffrey); loving grandmother of Joey, Tony, Alicia, Laura, Kelly, Nicholas, James, Jennifer and Daniele; loving great grandmother of Isabella, Nicholas, Vincent, Maria, Cayden, Kaila, Khana, Kierce, Lucas, Taylor, Reed and Camden; and dear sister of Angie Wilbon.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Monday, Feb. 3rd from 3 to 7 PM where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4th at 10:30 AM. Interment Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens. If desired, memorial contributions in Rose Marie's memory may be made to The Catholic High School of Baltimore; 2800 Edison Hwy.; Baltimore, MD 21213.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 2, 2020
