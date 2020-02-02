|
|
On January 31, 2020, Rose Marie Kaskie (nee Musotto) beloved wife of the late Jerome Joseph Kaskie; devoted mother of Denise Jeanne Gauger (Daniel), John Francis Kaskie (Katherine) and Carol Ann Beres (Jeffrey); loving grandmother of Joey, Tony, Alicia, Laura, Kelly, Nicholas, James, Jennifer and Daniele; loving great grandmother of Isabella, Nicholas, Vincent, Maria, Cayden, Kaila, Khana, Kierce, Lucas, Taylor, Reed and Camden; and dear sister of Angie Wilbon.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Monday, Feb. 3rd from 3 to 7 PM where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4th at 10:30 AM. Interment Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens. If desired, memorial contributions in Rose Marie's memory may be made to The Catholic High School of Baltimore; 2800 Edison Hwy.; Baltimore, MD 21213.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 2, 2020