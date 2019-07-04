Home

Charles L. Stevens Funeral Home, Inc.
1502 E. Fort Avenue
Locust Point, MD 21230
410-753-7739
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
1940 - 2019
Rose Marie Lewandowski Notice
On July 2, 2019 Rose Marie Lewandowski (nee Winterling) Beloved daughter of the late Joseph L. and Marie E. Winterling - Haspert). Dearest wife of the late John Carroll Lewandowski. Beloved mother of Anne Marie Rossbach and her husband Tom, Kathie Richardson and her husband Jeff, Mary Stylc and her husband Greg, Jeannie Mack and her husband Michael, and Margie Dorsey and her husband Kevin. Loving sister of Joseph "Bud" L. Winterling and the late Carolyn M. Dore and Mary Margaret Bergeron. Beloved sister in-law of Joseph P. Lewandowski. Loving grandmother of Meghan Rossbach and Kevin Murphy, Drew Rossbach and his wife Carrie, Jason Stylc, Samantha Stylc, Kristina Mack, Lauren Mack, Kaitlin Rose Dorsey and Kendel Dorsey. Dear great grandmother of Thomas Eric Rossbach and Anna Carroll Murphy. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.

Family invite friends to call at the Charles L. Stevens Funeral Home, Inc., 1501 E. Fort Avenue, Locust Point MD 21230 on Friday 3-5pm and 7-9pm. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church on Saturday at10:00am. Interment in Holy Rosary Cemetery. Family request in lieu of flowers contributions be made to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church or The Institute of Notre Dame, 991 Asquith Street, Baltimore MD 21202.

Additional information and Tribute site may be viewed at www.charleslstevensfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 4, 2019
