Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-6000
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
100 Church Lane
Cockeysville, MD
View Map

Rose Marie McCabe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Marie McCabe Notice
On February 28, 2020, with family in her heart and by her side, Rose Marie McCabe passed away. She is the daughter of the late Mary and John Edwin McCabe, Sr.; dear sister of the late John Edwin McCabe, Jr.; cherished aunt of Jean Proctor and her husband James, Carol McCabe, and Timothy McCabe and his wife Kimberly, and the late John Edwin McCabe III; loving great aunt of JP, Jeff, Bud, Britt, Cabey, Ian, Taylor, and Patrick; great great aunt of 8 wonderful children.

The family will receive guests on her birthday, Thursday, March 5th at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, Maryland 21093 , from 2PM to 4PM and 6PM to 8PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, 100 Church Lane, Cockeysville, MD 21030 on Friday, March 6 at 11:30 am. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made in Rosie's honor to the English Tutoring Program at St. Joseph Parish, 100 Church Lane, Cockeysville, MD 21030.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -