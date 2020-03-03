|
On February 28, 2020, with family in her heart and by her side, Rose Marie McCabe passed away. She is the daughter of the late Mary and John Edwin McCabe, Sr.; dear sister of the late John Edwin McCabe, Jr.; cherished aunt of Jean Proctor and her husband James, Carol McCabe, and Timothy McCabe and his wife Kimberly, and the late John Edwin McCabe III; loving great aunt of JP, Jeff, Bud, Britt, Cabey, Ian, Taylor, and Patrick; great great aunt of 8 wonderful children.
The family will receive guests on her birthday, Thursday, March 5th at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, Maryland 21093 , from 2PM to 4PM and 6PM to 8PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, 100 Church Lane, Cockeysville, MD 21030 on Friday, March 6 at 11:30 am. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made in Rosie's honor to the English Tutoring Program at St. Joseph Parish, 100 Church Lane, Cockeysville, MD 21030.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 3, 2020